Rocco's Pizza Of Monett
Pizza
9" Personal
9" Personal Build Your Own$6.99
9" Cheese$6.99
9" Chicken Alfredo
Garlic, chicken, onion, mushroom, alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese$10.95
9" Deluxe
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni$10.95
9" Hawaiian
Ham, bacon and pineapple$9.95
9" Margarita
Basil, tomato$8.75
9" Meat Lovers
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni$10.95
9" Ranch Romano
Ranch, tomato, mushrooms, garlic and spinach$10.95
9" Veggie
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives$9.95
9" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, chicken, Frank's red hot sauce$9.95
9"Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$9.95
9" Spicy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$10.45
9" BBQ Chicken
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, pineapple$10.95
9" Hot Honey pepperoni
A mix of Regular pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni, with Mikes hot honey Drizzled on top.$9.95
9" Mac and Cheese$10.95
9" Taco$10.95
9" Spicy Pig$10.95
9" Hot Honey Sausage$9.95
14" Large
14" Large Build Your Own$11.99
14" Cheese$11.99
14" Chicken Alfredo
Garlic, chicken, onion, mushroom, alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese$18.95
14" Deluxe
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni$18.85
14"Hawaiian
Ham, bacon and pineapple$17.95
14" Margarita
Basil, tomato$15.75
14" Meat Lovers
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni$18.95
14" Ranch Romano
Ranch, tomato, mushrooms, garlic and spinach$18.95
14"Veggie
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives$16.95
14" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, chicken, Frank's red hot sauce$17.25
14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$17.25
14" Spicy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$17.95
14" BBQ Chicken
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, pineapple$18.95
14" Hot Honey Pepperoni
A mix of Regular pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni, with Mikes hot honey Drizzled on top.$17.25
14" Mac and Cheese$18.95
14" Taco$18.95
14" Spicy Pig$18.95
14" Hot Honey Sausage$17.95
16" X-Large
16" X-Large Build Your Own$12.99
16" Cheese$12.99
16" Chicken Alfredo
Garlic, chicken, onion, mushroom, alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese$20.95
16" Deluxe
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni$20.95
16"Hawaiian
Ham, bacon and pineapple$19.45
16" Margarita
Basil, tomato$17.39
16" Meat Lovers
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni$20.95
16" Ranch Romano
Ranch, tomato, mushrooms, garlic and spinach$20.95
16" Veggie
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives$18.95
16" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, chicken, Frank's red hot sauce$18.25
16" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$18.25
16" Spicy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$18.99
16" BBQ Chicken
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, pineapple$20.95
16" Hot Honey Pepperoni$18.25
16" Mac and Cheese$20.95
16" Taco$20.95
16" Spicy Pig$20.95
16" Hot Honey Sausage$18.95
10" Gluten Free and Cauliflower Pizza
Pasta
Spaghetti
Abundant serving for all pasta lovers$9.95
Rocco's Baked Penne Palermo
Creamy marinara pink sauce mixed with penne pasta topped with mozzarella and oven-baked$11.95
Rocco's Homemade Lasagna
Beef, ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan$13.95
Fettucine Alfredo$11.95
Rocco's Baked Penne Alfredo
Creamy marinara pink sauce mixed with penne pasta topped with mozzarella and oven-baked$11.95
Eggplant Parmesan Pasta$13.95
Cheese Ravioli$11.95
Sausage and Peppers Pasta$12.95
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$12.95
Baked Spaghetti
Enjoy our Baked Spaghetti, featuring al dente pasta smothered in rich marinara and topped with gooey mozzarella. Baked to golden perfection, it’s a comforting, cheesy delight that pasta lovers will adore!$11.99
Calzones
Rocco's Calzone
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese and your choice of one pizza topping$8.95
Deluxe Calzone
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni$12.45
Meat Lovers Calzone
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni$11.95
Palermo Calzone
Meatballs, jalapeño, ricotta, mozzarella$11.95
Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Oven-baked turnover made with our homemade dough and stuffed with freshly grated mozzarella cheese, diced chicken, garlic, mushrooms, onions, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of our homemade Alfredo sauce$12.95
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Oven-baked turnover made with our homemade dough and stuffed with freshly grated mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced chicken, pineapple, and red onions.$11.95
Hawaiian Calzone$10.95
Buffalo Chicken Calzone$11.15
Subs
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Steak, grilled onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese$9.95
Chicken Philly Sub
Chicken, grilled onions,green peppers and mozzarella cheese$9.95
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken breast, marinara, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese$9.95
Eggplant Parm Sub
Breaded eggplant, marinara, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese$9.95
Sausage & Pepper Sub
Italian link sausage, grilled onions, green peppers, marinara and mozzarella$9.95
Veggie Sub
Provolone & mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, house dressing$9.95
Ham & Cheese Sub
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, house dressing$9.95
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, house dressing$9.95
Meatball Sub
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce$9.95
Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.95
Salad
Salads
Side House Salad
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana pepper$3.45
Caesar Side Salad$3.45
Dinner House Salad
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana pepper$7.95
Dinner Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese$7.95
Antipasto
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana peppers, ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni$9.95
John's Salad
Iceberg, chicken, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana peppers, ham, provolone, pepperoni, bacon, Parmesan$11.95
Greek Salad$10.65
Desserts
Cannoli$3.45
Chocolate Covered Cannoli$4.45
9" Personal Dessert Pizza
Layers of vanilla pudding, streusel topping, cinnamon sugar and chocolate chips.$8.50
14" Large Dessert Pizza
Layers of vanilla pudding, streusel topping, cinnamon sugar and chocolate chips.$15.65
16" X-large Dessert Pizza
Layers of vanilla pudding, streusel topping, cinnamon sugar and chocolate chips.$17.15
Funnel Cake Fries$6.95