Rocco's Pizza Of Monett
Pizza
9" Personal
- 9" Personal Build Your Own$5.45
- 9" Cheese$5.45
- 9" Chicken Alfredo
Garlic, chicken, onion, mushroom, alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese$8.65
- 9" Deluxe
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni$8.95
- 9" Hawaiian
Ham, bacon and pineapple$7.40
- 9" Margarita
Basil, tomato$6.75
- 9" Meat Lovers
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni$8.10
- 9" Ranch Romano
Ranch, tomato, mushrooms, garlic and spinach$8.95
- 9" Veggie
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives$7.95
- 9" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, chicken, Frank's red hot sauce$7.35
- 9"Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$7.35
- 9" Spicy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$7.95
- 9" BBQ Chicken
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, pineapple$8.65
- Diet CT
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives$9.95
14" Large
- 14" Large Build Your Own$9.95
- 14" Cheese$9.95
- 14" Chicken Alfredo
Garlic, chicken, onion, mushroom, alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese$16.20
- 14" Deluxe
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni$17.45
- 14"Hawaiian
Ham, bacon and pineapple$13.70
- 14" Margarita
Basil, tomato$12.45
- 14" Meat Lovers
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni$14.95
- 14" Ranch Romano
Ranch, tomato, mushrooms, garlic and spinach$16.20
- 14"Veggie
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives$14.95
- 14" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, chicken, Frank's red hot sauce$14.95
- 14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$14.95
- 14" Spicy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$16.20
- 14" BBQ Chicken
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, pineapple$16.20
16" X-Large
- 16" X-Large Build Your Own$10.95
- 16" Cheese$10.95
- 16" Chicken Alfredo
Garlic, chicken, onion, mushroom, alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese$18.45
- 16" Deluxe
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni$19.95
- 16"Hawaiian
Ham, bacon and pineapple$15.45
- 16" Margarita
Basil, tomato$13.95
- 16" Meat Lovers
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni$16.95
- 16" Ranch Romano
Ranch, tomato, mushrooms, garlic and spinach$18.45
- 16" Veggie
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives$16.95
- 16" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, chicken, Frank's red hot sauce$16.95
- 16" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$16.95
- 16" Spicy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$18.45
- 16" BBQ Chicken
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, pineapple$18.45
10" Gluten Free and Cauliflower Pizza
Pasta
- Spaghetti
Abundant serving for all pasta lovers
- Rocco's Baked Penne Palermo
Creamy marinara pink sauce mixed with penne pasta topped with mozzarella and oven-baked$10.95
- Rocco's Homemade Lasagna
Beef, ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan$12.95
- Fettucine Alfredo$10.95
- Eggplant Parmesan Pasta$10.95
- Cheese Ravioli$10.95
- Beef Ravioli$10.95
- Sausage and Peppers Pasta$10.95
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$11.95
- Rocco's Baked Penne Alfredo
Creamy marinara pink sauce mixed with penne pasta topped with mozzarella and oven-baked$11.95
Calzones
- Rocco's Calzone
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese and your choice of one pizza topping$7.30
- Deluxe Calzone
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni$10.95
- Meat Lovers Calzone
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni$10.25
- Palermo Calzone
Meatballs, jalapeño, ricotta, mozzarella$10.45
- Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Oven-baked turnover made with our homemade dough and stuffed with freshly grated mozzarella cheese, diced chicken, garlic, mushrooms, onions, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of our homemade Alfredo sauce$12.65
- BBQ Chicken Calzone
Oven-baked turnover made with our homemade dough and stuffed with freshly grated mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced chicken, pineapple, and red onions.$11.15
- Veggie Calzone
Oven-baked turnover made with our homemade dough and stuffed with freshly grated mozzarella cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions.+ Served with homemade marinara sauce.$10.25
Subs
- Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Steak, grilled onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese$8.95
- Chicken Philly Sub
Chicken, grilled onions,green peppers and mozzarella cheese$8.95
- Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken breast, marinara, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese$8.95
- Eggplant Parm Sub
Breaded eggplant, marinara, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese$8.95
- Sausage & Pepper Sub
Italian link sausage, grilled onions, green peppers, marinara and mozzarella$8.95
- Veggie Sub
Provolone & mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, house dressing$8.95
- Ham & Cheese Sub
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, house dressing$8.95
- Italian Sub
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, house dressing$8.95
- Meatball Sub
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce$8.95
Salad
Salads
- Side House Salad
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana pepper$2.45
- Caesar Side Salad$2.45
- Dinner House Salad
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana pepper$5.95
- Dinner Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese$5.95
- Antipasto
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana peppers, ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni$8.95
- John's Salad
Iceberg, chicken, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana peppers, ham, provolone, pepperoni, bacon, Parmesan$10.95
Desserts
- Cannoli$2.95
- Chocolate Covered Cannoli$3.95
- 9" Personal Dessert Pizza
Layers of vanilla pudding, streusel topping, cinnamon sugar and chocolate chips.$8.50
- 14" Large Dessert Pizza
Layers of vanilla pudding, streusel topping, cinnamon sugar and chocolate chips.$15.65
- 16" X-large Dessert Pizza
Layers of vanilla pudding, streusel topping, cinnamon sugar and chocolate chips.$17.15
Side Dressings
9" Personal Dessert Pizza
Layers of vanilla pudding, streusel topping, cinnamon sugar and chocolate chips.