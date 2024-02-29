Rocco's Pizza
Appetizers
Calzones
Subs
- Philly Cheese Steak Sub$8.95+
Steak, grilled onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Philly Sub$8.95+
Chicken, grilled onions,green peppers and mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parm Sub$8.95+
Breaded chicken breast, marinara, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Parm Sub$8.95+
Breaded eggplant, marinara, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese
- Sausage & Pepper Sub$8.95+
Italian link sausage, grilled onions, green peppers, marinara and mozzarella
- Veggie Sub$8.95+
Provolone & mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, house dressing
- Ham & Cheese Sub$8.95+
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, house dressing
- Italian Sub$8.95+
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, house dressing
- Meatball Sub$8.95+
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
Pasta
- Spaghetti
Abundant serving for all pasta lovers
- Rocco's Baked Penne Palermo$10.95
Creamy marinara pink sauce mixed with penne pasta topped with mozzarella and oven-baked
- Rocco's Homemade Lasagna$12.95
Beef, ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan
- Fettucine Alfredo$10.95
- Eggplant Parmesan Pasta$10.95
- Cheese Ravioli$10.95
- Beef Ravioli$10.95
- Sausage and Peppers Pasta$10.95
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$11.95
Salads
- Side House Salad$2.45
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana pepper
- Caesar Side Salad$2.45
- Dinner House Salad$5.95
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana pepper
- Dinner Caesar Salad$5.95
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese
- Antipasto$8.95
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana peppers, ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni
- John's Salad$10.95
Iceberg, chicken, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana peppers, ham, provolone, pepperoni, bacon, Parmesan
Kids Dinners
Side dressings
Pizza
9" Personal
- 9" Personal Build Your Own$5.45
- 9" Cheese$5.45
- 9" Chicken Alfredo$8.65
Garlic, chicken, onion, mushroom, alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese
- 9" Deluxe$8.95
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni
- 9" Hawaiian$7.40
Ham, bacon and pineapple
- 9" Margarita$6.75
Basil, tomato
- 9" Meat Lovers$8.10
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni
- 9" Ranch Roman$8.95
Ranch, tomato, mushrooms, garlic and spinach
- 9" Veggie$7.95
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives
- 9" Buffalo Chicken$7.35
Ranch, chicken, Frank's red hot sauce
- 9"Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$7.35
- 9" Spicy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$7.95
- 9" BBQ Chicken$8.65
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, pineapple
- Diet CT$9.95
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives
14" Large
- 14" Large Build Your Own$9.95
- 14" Cheese$9.95
- 14" Chicken Alfredo$16.20
Garlic, chicken, onion, mushroom, alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese
- 14" Deluxe$17.45
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni
- 14"Hawaiian$13.70
Ham, bacon and pineapple
- 14" Margarita$12.45
Basil, tomato
- 14" Meat Lovers$14.95
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni
- 14" Ranch Roman$16.20
Ranch, tomato, mushrooms, garlic and spinach
- 14"Veggie$14.95
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$14.95
Ranch, chicken, Frank's red hot sauce
- 14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$14.95
- 14" Spicy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$16.20
- 14" BBQ Chicken$16.20
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, pineapple
16" X-Large
- 16" X-Large Build Your Own$10.95
- 16" Cheese$10.95
- 16" Chicken Alfredo$18.45
Garlic, chicken, onion, mushroom, alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese
- 16" Deluxe$19.95
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni
- 16"Hawaiian$15.45
Ham, bacon and pineapple
- 16" Margarita$13.95
Basil, tomato
- 16" Meat Lovers$16.95
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni
- 16" Ranch Roman$18.45
Ranch, tomato, mushrooms, garlic and spinach
- 16" Veggie$16.95
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$16.95
Ranch, chicken, Frank's red hot sauce
- 16" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$16.95
- 16" Spicy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$18.45
- 16" BBQ Chicken$18.45
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, pineapple