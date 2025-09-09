Rocco's Pizza Of Monett
Drinks
Pizza
9" Personal
9" Personal Build Your Own$7.99
9" Cheese$7.99
9" Chicken Alfredo
Garlic, chicken, onion, mushroom, alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese$10.99
9" Deluxe
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni$10.99
9" Hawaiian
Ham, bacon and pineapple$10.49
9" Margarita
Basil, tomato$9.25
9" Meat Lovers
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni$10.99
9" Ranch Romano
Ranch, tomato, mushrooms, garlic and spinach$10.99
9" Veggie
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives$10.99
9" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, chicken, Frank's red hot sauce$10.99
9"Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$10.99
9" Spicy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$10.99
9" BBQ Chicken
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, pineapple$10.99
9" Hot Honey pepperoni
A mix of Regular pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni, with Mikes hot honey Drizzled on top.$10.99
9" Mac and Cheese$10.99
9" Taco$10.99
9" Spicy Pig$10.99
9" Hot Honey Sausage$10.99
14" Large
14" Large Build Your Own$12.99
14" Cheese$12.99
14" Chicken Alfredo
Garlic, chicken, onion, mushroom, alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese$18.99
14" Deluxe
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni$18.99
14"Hawaiian
Ham, bacon and pineapple$18.49
14" Margarita
Basil, tomato$16.75
14" Meat Lovers
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni$18.99
14" Ranch Romano
Ranch, tomato, mushrooms, garlic and spinach$18.99
14"Veggie
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives$18.99
14" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, chicken, Frank's red hot sauce$18.99
14" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$18.99
14" Spicy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$18.99
14" BBQ Chicken
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, pineapple$18.99
14" Hot Honey Pepperoni
A mix of Regular pepperoni and Spicy Pepperoni, with Mikes hot honey Drizzled on top.$18.99
14" Mac and Cheese$18.99
14" Taco$18.99
14" Spicy Pig$18.99
14" Hot Honey Sausage$18.99
16" X-Large
16" X-Large Build Your Own$13.99
16" Cheese$13.99
16" Chicken Alfredo
Garlic, chicken, onion, mushroom, alfredo sauce and Parmesan cheese$20.99
16" Deluxe
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni$20.99
16"Hawaiian
Ham, bacon and pineapple$20.49
16" Margarita
Basil, tomato$18.75
16" Meat Lovers
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni$20.99
16" Ranch Romano
Ranch, tomato, mushrooms, garlic and spinach$20.99
16" Veggie
Green pepper, onion, mushroom and black olives$20.99
16" Buffalo Chicken
Ranch, chicken, Frank's red hot sauce$20.99
16" Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$20.99
16" Spicy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch$20.99
16" BBQ Chicken
Sweet baby rays BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, bacon, pineapple$20.99
16" Hot Honey Pepperoni$20.99
16" Mac and Cheese$20.99
16" Taco$20.99
16" Spicy Pig$20.99
16" Hot Honey Sausage$20.99
10" Gluten Free and Cauliflower Pizza
Pasta
Spaghetti
Abundant serving for all pasta lovers$9.99
Rocco's Baked Penne Palermo
Creamy marinara pink sauce mixed with penne pasta topped with mozzarella and oven-baked$11.99
Rocco's Homemade Lasagna
Beef, ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan$13.99
Fettucine Alfredo$11.99
Rocco's Baked Penne Alfredo
Creamy marinara pink sauce mixed with penne pasta topped with mozzarella and oven-baked$11.99
Eggplant Parmesan Pasta$13.99
Cheese Ravioli$11.99
Sausage and Peppers Pasta$12.99
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$12.99
Baked Spaghetti
Enjoy our Baked Spaghetti, featuring al dente pasta smothered in rich marinara and topped with gooey mozzarella. Baked to golden perfection, it’s a comforting, cheesy delight that pasta lovers will adore!$11.99
Calzones
Rocco's Calzone
Stuffed with mozzarella cheese and your choice of one pizza topping$8.99
Deluxe Calzone
Green pepper, onion, mushroom, black olives, sausage and pepperoni$11.99
Meat Lovers Calzone
Ham, sausage, bacon and pepperoni$11.99
Palermo Calzone
Meatballs, jalapeño, ricotta, mozzarella$11.99
Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Oven-baked turnover made with our homemade dough and stuffed with freshly grated mozzarella cheese, diced chicken, garlic, mushrooms, onions, and parmesan cheese. Served with a side of our homemade Alfredo sauce$11.99
BBQ Chicken Calzone
Oven-baked turnover made with our homemade dough and stuffed with freshly grated mozzarella cheese, bacon, diced chicken, pineapple, and red onions.$11.99
Hawaiian Calzone$11.99
Buffalo Chicken Calzone$11.99
Subs
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Steak, grilled onions, green peppers and mozzarella cheese$10.99
Chicken Philly Sub
Chicken, grilled onions,green peppers and mozzarella cheese$10.99
Chicken Parm Sub
Breaded chicken breast, marinara, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese$10.99
Eggplant Parm Sub
Breaded eggplant, marinara, Parmesan, and mozzarella cheese$10.99
Sausage & Pepper Sub
Italian link sausage, grilled onions, green peppers, marinara and mozzarella$10.99
Veggie Sub
Provolone & mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, house dressing$10.99
Ham & Cheese Sub
Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, house dressing$10.99
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana pepper, house dressing$10.99
Meatball Sub
Mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce$10.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch$10.99
Salad
Salads
Side House Salad
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana pepper$3.49
Caesar Side Salad$3.49
Dinner House Salad
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana pepper$7.99
Dinner Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese$7.99
Antipasto
Iceberg, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana peppers, ham, provolone cheese, pepperoni$9.99
John's Salad
Iceberg, chicken, romaine, spinach, tomato, red onion, black olive, banana peppers, ham, provolone, pepperoni, bacon, Parmesan$11.99
Greek Salad$10.65
Deals
Appetizers
Fried Mushrooms$7.99
10 Boneless Wings$9.25
6 Jalapeño Poppers$7.99
Onion Rings$6.99
Garlic Knots$5.99
Bread Sticks with Cheese$6.99
Garlic Bread$2.99
8 Toasted Ravioli$5.99
6 Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Fries$2.99
8 Bone-In Wings$10.99
Stuffed Breadsticks W/ Cheese$8.99
Pizzarollies$6.99
Fried Spicy Green Beans$6.99
Desserts
Cannoli$3.49
Chocolate Covered Cannoli$4.49
9" Personal Dessert Pizza
Layers of vanilla pudding, streusel topping, cinnamon sugar and chocolate chips.$8.50
14" Large Dessert Pizza
Layers of vanilla pudding, streusel topping, cinnamon sugar and chocolate chips.$15.65
16" X-large Dessert Pizza
Layers of vanilla pudding, streusel topping, cinnamon sugar and chocolate chips.$17.15
Funnel Cake Fries$6.99
Mega Chocolate Chunk Cookie$7.99
Chocolate Brownie (8 Inch)$7.99
Side Dressings
👉 Pick any 2 of the following: Baked Pasta, Calzone, 9” Personal Pizza ✨ Plus, enjoy a warm order of Garlic Knots to share.