Stuffed with mozzarella cheese and your choice of one pizza topping

Calzone Toppings First Topping Required* Please select 1 Cheese Spinach Basil Pepperoni Sausage Ham Beef Bacon Meatballs + $1.00 Chicken + $1.00 Green Peppers Onions Mushrooms Black Olives Pineapples Garlic Tomato Anchovies Banana Peppers Jalapeños Ricotta Cheese + $1.00 Calzone Toppings Cheese + $0.65 Spinach + $0.65 Basil + $0.65 Pepperoni + $0.65 Sausage + $0.65 Ham + $0.65 Beef + $0.65 Bacon + $0.65 Meatballs + $1.25 Chicken + $1.25 Green Peppers + $0.65 Onions + $0.65 Mushrooms + $0.65 Black Olives + $0.65 Pineapples + $0.65 Garlic + $0.65 Tomato + $0.65 Anchovies + $0.65 Banana Peppers + $0.65 Jalapeños + $0.65 EXTRA CHEESE + $0.65